Egypt's Mega Projects Great Opportunity for Foreign Companies - Sisi

27 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that the size of the ongoing national projects is a "great opportunity" and a "promising market" for foreign companies to invest in the various development domains.

This came at a meeting with CEO and Chairman of the CMA CGM Group's Board of Directors Rodolphe Saade and a number of the company's officials. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir.

In statements on Tuesday 26/1/2021, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Radi said that the meeting took up cooperation with the French company to operate the multi-purpose terminal in Alexandria Port.

President Sisi directed to boost cooperation with the French company to develop Alexandria port administration and promote the port's activities at the regional and international levels by applying international standards in port operation process and with the aim of reaching record rates in loading and unloading in a way that will help raise the global classification of the Egyptian ports, the spokeSpokesperson added.

For his part, the CEO of the French company lauded the business climate in Egypt, saying his company is looking forward to cooperate with the Egyptian side in managing ports, along with expanding the company's scope of work to include operating logistics areas and additional terminals in other ports beside the Alexandria Port.

The French company plans to establish a technology training center to qualify young people to work in the maritime transport and logistics sector, as part of its interest in raising the capabilities of Egyptian cadres, he noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.