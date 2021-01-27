Egypt's Mega Projects Great Opportunity for Foreign Companies - Sisi

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that the size of the ongoing national projects is a "great opportunity" and a "promising market" for foreign companies to invest in the various development domains.

This came at a meeting with CEO and Chairman of the CMA CGM Group's Board of Directors Rodolphe Saade and a number of the company's officials. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir.

In statements on Tuesday 26/1/2021, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Radi said that the meeting took up cooperation with the French company to operate the multi-purpose terminal in Alexandria Port.

President Sisi directed to boost cooperation with the French company to develop Alexandria port administration and promote the port's activities at the regional and international levels by applying international standards in port operation process and with the aim of reaching record rates in loading and unloading in a way that will help raise the global classification of the Egyptian ports, the spokeSpokesperson added.

For his part, the CEO of the French company lauded the business climate in Egypt, saying his company is looking forward to cooperate with the Egyptian side in managing ports, along with expanding the company's scope of work to include operating logistics areas and additional terminals in other ports beside the Alexandria Port.

The French company plans to establish a technology training center to qualify young people to work in the maritime transport and logistics sector, as part of its interest in raising the capabilities of Egyptian cadres, he noted.