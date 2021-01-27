Egyptian Diplomat Meets Canada's Amb. for Women, Peace, Security

Egyptian Ambassador in Ottawa Ahmed Abu Zeid on

Tuesday26/1/2021 discussed via video conferencing with Canada's Ambassador for Women, Peace, and Security Jacqueline O'Neill preparations for Canada's participation in the second edition of Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

The forum will virtually convene on March 1-5.

O'Neill took part in a meeting of the international consultative council of Aswan forum, hosted by the Foreign Ministry today.

Abu Zeid said he is looking forward to a high-level Canadian participation in the forum this year, as Canada is a strategic partner in the forum.

Goals of the forum run in tandem with priorities of the Canadian foreign policy which supports programs for keeping and establishing peace in Africa, empowering women and uprooting disputes in the continent, he added.

He said the talks also tackled the future of cooperation between Egypt and Canada in implementing a national action plan for women, peace and security.