Liberia: UNDP Envoy Commits to Bold and Robust Interventions for Liberia

UNDP Liberia new Resident Representative Stephen Rodriques has committed to serving the people of Liberia through bold, robust and ambitious initiatives and programmes that will remain impactful.

Presenting his credentials 25, January 2021 to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Mr. Rodriques noted that he will build on the foundation of his Predecessor Dr. Pa LaminBeyai.

He promised to work with development partners as well as the UN System to mobilize additional resources in the areas of community development, livelihood and decentralization, among others.

"I'm not here on holiday, but ready to roll up my sleeves to support the government of Liberia's National Agenda Strategy-Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD),"said UNDP's Resident Representative.

Rodriques hailed the excellent leadership role of President George Weah and his team in administering the just ended Special Senatorial Elections and congratulated the people of Liberia for a peaceful process.

He promised to encourage donors to support and commit to the democratic tradition of an elections basket Fund which will see Liberia through the next elections process.

The UNDP Liberia Boss also pledged his agency's support to the Country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through programmatic initiatives that will "Build Back Better" the lives of the people given the devastating impact of the disease not only on Liberia but the world at large.

For his part, Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah congratulated the new UNDP Resident Representative Rodriques for his appointment by the UN Secretary General and praised the former UNDP Boss, Dr. Pa LaminBeyai for his diligence to his duties while serving in the position.

Mr. Kemayah said the government of Liberia looks forward to a very excellent and invaluable partnership as Rodriques stirs the affairs of UNDP Liberia at a higher level, welcoming his perspectives on future interventions.

"60% of our population is comprised of young people and we would appreciate a partnership that creates tangible programs that could help boost job creation," emphasized Kemayah.

He also mentioned a collaboration that would support the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in capacity development, its passport division and the Foreign Service Institute among others.