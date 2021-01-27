Liberia: U.S. Amb. Mccarthy Presents Credentials to President Weah

President George M. Weah, received the credentials of U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, Michael A. McCarthy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The newly accredited Ambassador of America to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy has presented his Letter of Credence and thanked President George MannehWeah for his gracious letter to U.S. President Joseph R. Biden expressing congratulations on his inauguration, noting it was one of the first such messages from an African country.

Ambassador McCarthy underscored the honor of serving as U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, a country with which the United States shares a storied history and cherishes enduring bonds of friendship, partnership, and family.

According to a press release, at a ceremony held over the weekend within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, President Weah conveyed his appreciation to the Biden Administration for extending DED (Deferred Enforced Departure) status until June 30, 2022, noting that this action will provide time and relief to Liberians who have been in the United States for many years. Ambassador McCarthy for his part, hailed the extension as a sign of the longstanding partnership and friendship between the United States and Liberia.

Accompanied by his wife Sandra Acevedo McCarthy, Deputy Chief of Mission Alyson Grunder, and Defense Attaché LTC Matt Alden, Ambassador McCarthy highlighted the excellent collaboration between U.S. government agencies and Liberian health authorities in fighting COVID-19 and expressed confidence the disease will be stamped out in Liberia with continued vigilance. He also noted the U.S. commitment to complete the new National Reference Laboratory as a state-of-the-art facility for infectious disease testing and research.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both President Weah and Ambassador McCarthy agreed on the importance of nurturing Liberia's youth and helping Liberia's next generation of leaders meet their full potentials. Ambassador McCarthy noted that Peace Corps, USAID, and State Department educational and outreach programs will continue to support our countries' historic and important relationship, moving forward together.

Ambassador McCarthy thanked His Excellency President Weah and members of his cabinet including Minister of Foreign Affairs Dee-Maxwell SahKemayah, Acting Minister of State Trokon A. Kpui, and Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism Ledgerhood J. Rennie for the warm welcome accorded to him and his family and noted his eagerness to work with the President and his cabinet in advancing the enduring and strong U.S.-Liberia relationship.Press Release