Liberia: Weah Wants New Money Printed Quickly

26 January 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

In the wake of shortage of local banknotes in the country, President George Manneh Weah asks members of the 54th Liberian Legislature to quickly approve printing of new family of Liberian banknotes for the economy before another peak in high demands for local currency.

The high demands for Liberian banknotes is usually around Christmas and New Year holidays when transactions are usually at high levels with commercial banks being unable to meet demands thus, restricting daily withdrawals.

Liberia continues to experience acute cash shortage since the Weah administration came to power with major depositors preferring to keep their money outside the bank.

Delivering his 4th Annual Message to the 54th Legislature in joint chambers Monday, 25 January at the Capitol in Monrovia President Weah pleaded, "I appeal to you to act quickly in resolving this issue before the next period of high demand for local currency."

He recalls that the printing of additional 4 billion of the current Liberian banknotes last year by the government was primarily aimed at easing the liquidity challenge in the economy brought about by increasing demand from various financial institutions, including ATM services at banks and forex bureaus.

However, most of the newly printed banknotes all in LRD500 denomination did not reach the market, leaving ordinary citizens and some officials asking with no direct answer up to now.

Turing to the economy, President Weah reports that total revenue generated during the period was over US$6 million and that expenditure for the same period hit US$606 million.

He acknowledges low public confidence in the Central Bank of Liberia and the entire banking system which led to restructuring the CBL Board of Governors but discloses that real Gross Domestic Product (Real GDP) earlier projected at -2.5 percent rose to -3 percent.

However, President Weah thinks agriculture will bring turnaround in revising the economy, saying it is time to review and recalibrate. He says to achieve food security, Liberians must return to the soil.

"We have the land, we have the labor and we have the climate to produce, so let us go back to the soil", he rallies and vows: This is a task that is already on the way. The activities in the agricultural sector will receive my personal support.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.