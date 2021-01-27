Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN's New Regional Vice President Sees an Increase in the Use of Digital Services Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic Across Africa

The new Vice President for the West and Central Africa region, Ebenezer T. Asante, arrived in Monrovia on Monday, January 25, 2021, to meet with senior officials of the Liberian Government.

Mr. Asante is in the country for a one-day working visit that forms part of a nine-country regional tour. While in Liberia, the new MTN Vice President will team up with Lonestar Cell MTN to drive MTN's mission to impact consumers and support the development agenda of Liberia.

In a statement, Mr. Asante said that across all markets, it's imperative that there be a focus on increasing growth and innovation.

With some countries across Africa continuing to see increases in Covid-19 cases, Mr. Asante expects an increased adoption of digital services and application by a factor of three or more.

His projection comes from research that supports the fact that the number of people using the internet on the continent, could double in the next five years while the volume of internet used per capita could double every two years.

According to him, Africa is in a unique position to turn a new normal in how the use of technology to solve some of the everyday basic needs are used.

Before becoming the Vice President of MTN's WECA region, Mr. Asante was the CEO of MTN Ghana for the last seven years. Prior to joining the company, he spent over a decade at Unilever working across various positions, notably Managing Director for Zambia and Customer Development Director and member of the Unilever Ghana Board.

Mr. Asante, a native of Ghana, holds a BA (Hons) degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Henley Management College.

He took over the position on 1 January from Vice President Karl Toriola of Nigeria. MrToriolasuccessfully lead MTN subsidiaries in the West and Central region during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He enjoyed his time working in West Africa and especially in Liberia where he loved the country and its people. He is especially proud of Lonestar Cell MTN.