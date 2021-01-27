Liberia: 'Glory Night' Returns At ATS Soon

Glory Night, a night-long gathering of Christian leaders to pray for Liberia's peace, stability and economic prospects is being planned here for February.

The head of the World Resurrection Ministries International located on Gurley Street in central Monrovia, Bishop Francis Thomas says this year's Glory Night event scheduled for 26th of February at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia will definitely save and redeem Liberia from its backwardness.

"From every indication we can't all agree that Liberia as a country is going in the right direction when it comes to economic, social and political issues; that's why this is being organized to save, and redeem our beloved country".

He made the disclosure Monday January 25, 2021, at the church edifice during a joint news conference with Bishops of various churches, where he said Glory Night is a one-night event that will bring the whole nation together to pray for Liberia to take her place among nations of the world.

Bishop Thomas says the event is being hosted under the auspices of the World Resurrection Ministries International in collaboration with the Body of Christ, saying, though we haven't done for sometimes due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this will set the pace, and put Liberia on the right path as we all wants it to be.

He reiterates the significance of Glory Night is to pray for the country, because it is the spiritual that establishes the physical, and that without the spiritual the physical can't hold, so it's against this backdrop that we're dealing with the spiritual; we're gathering at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium or ATS just for a single night and invoke the spirit of God.

For his part, the Bishop of the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center located in Old Road community, currently head of the Liberia Airport Authority or (LAA) Bishop Allen Klayeesays the entire world is faced with lots of troubles and Liberia is no exception to these challenges.

"The whole world is pregnant with troubles, and Liberia is of no exception, and I think the only way we can get off these troubles is when the church stands", he says while noting thatpeople often ask what the church is doing.

He says Glory Night is going to leave an embedded mark on Liberia and at such, the event is the fifth edition.

According to the clergyman the annual gathering is one of Liberia's best as it relates to Christian gathering, saying,"I believe that when we gather, something supposed to happen as a people of God."

"We strongly believe that when the church gathers, it's the nation that gathers, it doesn't matter how many people show up, we all know the mark this event has left, and will leave will be so huge in our circle and we feel it's necessary at this time to host the event to bring God's people together and pray for the nation."

Meanwhile, Madam Nyama Ruth Carr extols the organizers of the Glory Night event for thinking about Liberia to organize the one-day event aimed at offering prayers to God to help in delivering Liberia from the many calamities confronting the nation.

"We want to thank all our husbands for coming together to organize this event on behalf of the women who are in the back making things happened, we too need to get on our knees and pray for the good of this country".

The event is expected to pay host to several key clergymen in Liberia, including Bishop Francis Thomas of the World Resurrection Ministries International who is the host, Evangelist Christian Dakadu, Bishop George D. Harris, Bishop James Smith, Apostle Samuel B. Carr, Bishop Allen Klayee, Bishop John Kunkun, and Ambassador Sammy David among others.