Liberia: Contradiction in President Weah's Covid-19 Food Supply One Million Beneficiaries Claim in Annual Message

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica investigation has discovered that there is a contradiction in the figure provided by President George Weah on the number of Liberians who have benefitted from the COVID-19 stimulus package food distribution when compared to figures recently released by the World Food Program (WFP) office in Monrovia.

President in his Annual Message on Monday said about one million Liberians have benefitted from the food distribution so far.

President Weah announced that that, according to the WFP, more than 40 percent of the food has been distributed to 10 counties.

He also announced that five counties including; Sinoe, River Gee, Lofa, Grand Kru and Gbarpolu are yet to receive their respective supplies.

In contrast to the President's announcement, the website of the WFP which is the Government of Liberia's implementing partner on the project shows that, In December 2019, WFP and partners provided 5,538 metric tons of basic food commodities to 435,625 beneficiaries (87,125 households) in the counties of Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba under the Government-led COVID19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP).

"The latter aims at assisting the most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 prevention measures in Liberia. Following earlier delays due to challenges in the beneficiary registration process, WFP has accelerated the COHSFP implementation in December. Beneficiary data entry and processing is completed for 13 of 15 counties and food commodities are being dispatched for distribution across the country," the WFP statement reads on its website.

An amount of US$25 million was approved by the Legislature for food distribution to provide food relief to Liberians throughout the country. The World Food Program was selected to implement this food distribution program, and the US$25 Million was transferred to them.