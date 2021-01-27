Liberia: Pres. Weah's 'No Room for Errors Rants', How Serious Can It Be Taken Amid Several Downplayed Public Outcry?

opinion

Monrovia — As he sails past midway in his six-year tenure, President George Weah has warned his cabinet and members of the Executive branch that it is no time to play if they are to stay on board.

Addressing the 54th Legislature in his fourth annual message on Monday at an event attended by officials of government and the diplomatic corps, President Weah, at the end of his speech warned his lieutenants that there will be "no room for error."

"I have mandated the entire machinery of my administration to recalibrate and enhance the focus on finding lasting solutions to the bread and better issues facing our people. Therefore, there will be no room for error, no room for laxity. All ministers and officials. TAKE NOTE!"

The President's comments come amid public outcry on several non-performing officials and growing calls for the removal of appointees deemed not deserving of holding office.

It also comes on the heels of his party's massive defeat in the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections where his party lost senatorial seats in several vote rich counties including Montserrado, which it has always considered its stronghold.

While the President has been applauded by the nation's key bilateral and multilateral partners for his government's subtle effort in containing the spread of the COVID-19 and scoring high in the IMF standard set to measure his government's progress in building the economy, huge portion of the population continues to criticize him over what the growing hardship amid a sloppy economy.

Despite growing calls for the President to act decisively by reshuffling his cabinet, he has often defended his officials and called on the public to be patient and give him and his team more time to deliver.

But why the change of tune this time, and at no other place, but during the State of the Nation Address (SONA)?

Growing Public Outcry

Political pundits and observers have pointed to President Weah's daring comments in his annual message to the sustained calls for a major reshuffle in his administration as some of his officials were not up to the task. FrontPage Africa takes a look at some of the officials that continue to come under staunch criticisms but still have the President's backing.

Minister of Education

Recently, the President, following a tour of major public schools across Monrovia and its suburbs, expressed dismayed over the deplorable learning environment- filthy and unsanitary conditions of the schools.

"I am very disappointed in school authorities. I am so shocked to see students learning in such a poor state without the authorities doing anything about it. The education authorities are wrong to allow students to attend class in such a poor condition," he said.