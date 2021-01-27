Malawi: Dzinkambani to Stay Put As Karonga Coach

Dan Dzinkambani says he will continue as coach at Karonga United after announcing his resignation some weeks ago.

The coach announced his resignation after a home 1-3 loss to Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium.

Dzinkambani said he needed to leave the stage for others as there seemed to be something happening behind his back.

General Secretary for the club, Ramsey Simwaka, described Dzinkambani's resignation as a rumour saying the executive committee never received any formal written communication to that effect.

He, however, asked the coach to explain the problems he was facing so that they could be ironed out.

Speaking on a local radio station, Dzinkambani said it was an in-house problem and he will stay at the club.

"I discussed a number of issues with the leadership of Karonga United. This was very important and I am back to work with the players. There is need to talk to the players about discipline but it's not a big issue.

"We have been affected by the three weeks break because we wanted to quickly put into practice what could have agreed during training," explained Dzinkambani.

But when Nyasa Times turned to Simwaka, for comment, the club general secretary said he knew nothing on the matter except that he was still waiting for a written communication from the coach.

This was contrary to what was presented on one radio station that the club's chairperson, Matthews Tulombolombo, had confirmed Dzinkambani's comeback.

"It is still news to us that he resigned because he hasn't yet written us. It's very difficult for us to comment because we are still waiting for a formal written report.

"As GS I know nothing on the issue up to now. I am still waiting for a time when we will sit down as executive to discuss and resolve the matter," Simwaka told Nyasa Times. Nyasa Times failed to speak to Tulombolombo, as he is reportedly outside the country.