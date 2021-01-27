Malawi: Analyst Slams DPP for Lack of Succession Plan As Mchacha Joins Race to Replace Mutharika

A political analyst has slammed the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for lack of a clear succession plan, saying this is the cause of instability in the former ruling party.

This follows a scenario in the party whereby evry members is waking up to announce his participation in the party presidential elections.

Happy Kayuni, a political commentator has since attributed to lack of a succession plan leadership wrangles that have rocked the former rulling DPP.

Since losing in the June 23 fresh Presidential elections, the DPP has been hit with leadership wrangles with party members now coming out declaring their interest to contest for the party's presidency despite the party not calling for a convention yet.

The recent case is that of Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha who on Saturday night confirmed that he will be joining the race for the party's presidency which will be squarely aimed at replacing Peter Mutharika as other names have confirmed to be up for the running.

Kayuni said the DPP failed to groom someone within its ranks and files.

DPP leader and former state president Peter Mutharika has announced his retirement from active politics following his embarrassing defeat during the June 21 court sanctioned presidential election.

Other names being favoured for DPP leadership include leader of the opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is DPP vice-president (Southern Region), Nankhumwa's predecessor Dr George Chaponda, DPP vice president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka, former finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha and former Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe.

A former TV presenter Benedicto Mbewe has also joined the race.

DPP is facing an intense pressure to change leadership following the party's miserable performance in the Fresh Presidential Election held on June 23, 2020.

Spokesperson for DPP, Brown Mpinganjira, said the party will open the leadership contest and the race will only become official after the Functional Review Committee led by Msaka will present its report on the party's direction and the leadership will meet to discuss it and the matter relating to the convention.

Mpinganjira said the process for convention has started and that all positions will be up for grabs.