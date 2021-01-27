Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Not On Twitter

27 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ALL tweets and any other social media messages circulating in the name Chief Justice Luke Malaba are fake as he does not use personal social media platforms and the Judicial Service Commission has now filed a police report.

There are several Twitter accounts in the public domain purported to have been created by Chief Justice Malaba tweeting on national issues and undermining State authority.

JSC head of corporate affairs Ms Rumbidzayi Takawira said all the Twitter accounts attributed to Chief Justice Malaba were fake as he did not own a Twitter handle or use other platforms and only communicated through the JSC.

"We wish to state that Honourable Chief Justice Malaba does not own and has never owned a Twitter account, neither is he on any social media platforms," she said.

"This is a criminal offence and the JSC has since made a report to the police."

Ms Takawira urged members of the media and public to ignore any statements made on the fake Twitter accounts.

Any communication from and to the Chief Justice using social media platforms was done through the JSC Twitter handle @JSCZim and on the JSC Facebook page.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commission Paul Nyathi yesterday said he still did not have details on the case.

