Namibia: Warriors Eye Derby Silver Lining

27 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

NAMIBIA may not be in the battle for Chan 2020 Group D supremacy, but they can influence its outcome.

Victory over Zambia at Limbe Stadium in their final pool match tonight will certainly lift spirits and possibly deny the Chipolopolo a quarter-final berth.

Zambia share top spot with Guinea on four points a piece, followed by Tanzania on three, while Namibia have none.

"We did not come here [Cameroon] to spoil the party of any team. We came here believing sincerely that we could go the distance. Unfortunately, that objective is not realistic any more," said Namibia head coach Bobby Samaria ahead of tonight's derby.

They intend to sign off their disappointing campaign, which includes a 3-0 humbling by Guinea and 1-0 loss to Tanzania, on a positive note.

"The match presents us another opportunity to correct our mistakes. It is very simple: It is to go out there without any pressure, and field a team that is capable of winning the match.

"It's important for us to at least get a goal, as up to now we did not score a goal, and it is important not to concede."

Captain Dynamo Fredericks, who was dropped for Tanzania, said pride is at stake and they are not lacking motivation.

"We'll give it our all. We'll play for the national anthem, the badge and the flag," Fredericks said.

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga cautioned his side against complacency when they face the group's weakest link.

To undermine the wounded Brave Warriors would be detrimental to their aspirations of securing a quarter-final berth, he said.

Chipolopolo and Guinea played to a one-all draw on Saturday and require only a point to secure safe passage to the last eight. However, victory for Tanzania, coupled with defeat for Zambia would eliminate the southern African nation.

"The job is not yet done for the group stages as three teams still have a chance to crawl out of Group D," Kamanga said.

"We have urged the team not to be complacent and approach the Namibia match with a fierce competitiveness that will ensure Zambia crosses to the quarter-final," he said.

"On the evidence of the last two matches, we are confident that they will finish the job and sail to the quarter-finals. Winning comprehensively against Namibia has the added incentive of retaining Limbe as the team base for their quarter-final and hopefully semi-final."

Similarly, Tanzania gaffer Etienne Ndayiragije hopes the Taifa Stars will shine brighter against the Syli Nationale than they did when eliminating the Brave Warriors on Saturday.

"This is just the continuation of the good works we started doing in this tournament. I am going to review our plan against Guinea to see what measures we can take to get positive results from them," Ndayiragije said.

Both matches kick off at 21h00.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.