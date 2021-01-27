Gambia: GSSSA Halts All Activities

The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) has announced the postponement of this year's secondary schools activities till further notice.

Lamin A. Jammeh, secretary general of The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Pointsports.

Mr. Jammeh added that the decision followed a communication from the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary who instructed them to put their activities on hold.

He said the PS informed them that his decision followed consultations with the Ministry of Health who refused to give clearance for the annual activity to go ahead.

He also said that they engaged relevant stakeholders after receiving the information.

He further said that the decision to suspend this year's primary schools activity is to protect children from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jammeh described the decision to put on hold this year's GSSSA activities as a shock and setback as far as our national preparations are concern.

He said some schools had already started their pre-season trainings with the anticipation that inter-schools will hold this year to showcase their talents.

He stated that if political, football, wrestling and musical jamboree can be allowed to go ahead in the country so should inter-schools be allowed to go as planned.

Jammeh therefore appealed to authorities to rescind their decision because school sports are not mere fund but a ground to scout talents for national levels.