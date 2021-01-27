Africa: Gambia Pair With Ghana in Africa U-20 Youth Championship

26 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia has been paired with Ghana, Morocco and Tanzania in group C of the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The continent's bi-annual junior biggest football fray is set to commence in February 2021 in Mauritania.

The Young Scorpions are currently preparing themselves ready for the tournament at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his charges secured qualification to the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship after clinching the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) zone A U-20 football tournament trophy following their penalty shootout win over host nation Senegal in a final played in Thies.

The draw for the championship is as follow.

Group A Group B Group C

Mauritania 1.Burkina Faso1. Ghana

Cameroon 2.Tunisia 2.Morocco

Uganda 3. Namibia 3.The Gambia

Mozambique 4.Central Africa Republic 4.Tanzania.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.