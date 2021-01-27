Africa: Gambia Pair With Ghana in Africa U-20 Youth Championship

The Gambia has been paired with Ghana, Morocco and Tanzania in group C of the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The continent's bi-annual junior biggest football fray is set to commence in February 2021 in Mauritania.

The Young Scorpions are currently preparing themselves ready for the tournament at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his charges secured qualification to the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship after clinching the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) zone A U-20 football tournament trophy following their penalty shootout win over host nation Senegal in a final played in Thies.

The draw for the championship is as follow.

Group A Group B Group C

Mauritania 1.Burkina Faso1. Ghana

Cameroon 2.Tunisia 2.Morocco

Uganda 3. Namibia 3.The Gambia

Mozambique 4.Central Africa Republic 4.Tanzania.