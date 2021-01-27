Gambia: 'GDC to Teach Barrow a Lesson in 2021'

The GDC's candidate for Lower Fulladu West in the last NAM election, Aminata Jallow-Jeng, has warned that "GDC will prove all skeptics wrong and will teach President Adama Barrow and his party a lesson in December 2021 Presidential elections."

According to her, currently GDC has put all structures and mechanisms in place to go into for the forthcoming presidential election. She said there is no doubt that GDC will flush President Adama Barrow out of State House in the forthcoming presidential election.

She made these remarks in an interview with this reporter over the weekend.

Aminata Jallow-Jeng, a staunch supporter of the GDC claimed her party leader is the right man and solution for this country. She added that Mama Kandeh has the country at heart and has the quality leadership to lead this country.

She also dismissed information circulating on social media regarding the cross carpeting of GDC supporters to NPP - something that she vehemently denied, saying that most of the information are misleading and formulated just to impress President Adama Barrow. She thus described such information as misleading and cooked stories.

She said today GDC is stronger than before in the sense that they currently have all structures in place and mechanisms to win the election.

Madam Jallow-Jeng quickly alleged that President Adama Barrow has woefully failed Gambians. "She alleged that President Adama Barrow did not keep to his promise"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She used the opportunity to call on all Gambians to come and rally behind GDC as Mama Kandeh is the rightful man for this country. She alleged that President Adama Barrow's government is not a serious government, adding there are so many evidences to justify that.

The veteran Lower Fulladu West hopeful outlined wide range of burning issues such as; mismanagement of public funds, civil service reforms and issues of delay in voter registration at the level of IEC.

She also cited the transfer of 35 million into FAB Account; the signing of deportation deal to deport Gambians from Switzerland and the tonnes of cocaine found recently in the country as all examples for Barrow's government mess and he failed to address them.

"I will also express my concern about lack of transparency of this Adama Barrow led government," she said.

She also alleged that mismanagement of public funds is the order of the day for this government.

She further cited that the NPP was engaged in campaign throughout the nation, thus misleading Gambians in the name of Meet the People's Tour. "It was a political tour using more than 200 vehicles, their fuelling and allowances are all mismanagement of public funds."

Madam Jallow-Jeng cited that the last NAM election in Niamina in CRR was a clear testimony of the mismanagement of public funds by President Adama Barrow and his government.

She urged Gambians to throw their weight behind GDC to oust Barrow and develop this country in the interest of all Gambians.