South Africa: In Memoriam - Arthi Ramkissoon

Dr. Arthi Ramkissoon, Founder and Executive Director of Maternal, Adolescent & Child Health and Founder and CEO of the KwaZulu-Natal Children’s Hospital Trust in Durban, South Africa (file photo).

press release

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our friend Dr. Arthi Ramkissoon, Founder and Executive Director of Maternal, Adolescent & Child Health (MatCH) and Founder and CEO of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Children’s Hospital Trust in Durban, South Africa.

Arthi dedicated her life to improving the lives of women, children, and young people impacted by HIV and TB. She was committed to supporting the delivery of South African public sector HIV, TB, maternal, child, and women’s health programs by improving access to health services, quality of care, and health systems strengthening interventions.

In 2011, she established the KZN Children’s Hospital Trust and, alongside the KZN Department of Health, lead the initiative to revitalize the KZN Children’s Hospital. Most recently, Arthi played a pivotal role in establishing dedicated pediatric COVID-19 services for KZN.

ELMA extends its sincere condolences to Arthi’s family, colleagues, friends, and to all of the many families and children whose lives she has touched.