Gambia: Ali Sowe Awarded Best Player in 13th Round of Efbet League

Scorpions' striker Ali Sowe has been awarded the best player of the 13th round in the First Professional Football League (Efbet League) in Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old scored in all CSKA Sofia three games in December as he helped them maintained third position in the Bulgarian First Division League.

"I want to thank you for the award. I am very pleased to be here with the coach who trusts me since his appointment and continue to gave me confidence," said Ali Sowe.

The Serekunda-born player scored seven goals in 15 matches for CSKA Sofia last season.

Asked about his future following reports that Turkish giants Galatasaray is interested in him, said: "First of all, I am happy to be here and I want to do my best for the club. I don't know what negotiations are being held with other clubs. For me, the most important thing is to train hard and give as much as possible. I will be happy if I can help the club win titles".

"I saw the transfer rumors, but I cannot say anything specific. As a player, I have to focus only on my work," Sowe concluded.