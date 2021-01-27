Gambia: GRA, GBOs Engage Enumerators On Rental Property Surveys

26 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in partnership with GBos on Monday commenced a two day intensive enumerators training on Rental Property Survey at the National Malaria Control Conference Hall.

In his official statement, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe commended the two institutions for the fruitful partnership they both have been enjoying over the years.

He dilated on the importance of the training, which he said, would go a long way in helping both institutions. He thus challenged the participants to take the training seriously, as he described it as very timely.

He finally urged the participants to do everything possible in collecting accurate data that would be helpful, citing that tax collection data is important for future record purposes.

The Technical Services director at GRA, Yayha Manneh, in delivering a statement said: "The GRA is implementing its 4th Corporate Strategic Plan 2020 - 2024 and one of the key priorities under the new plan is to maximise revenue mobilisation."

According to him, under this priority, multi-pronged strategies have been put in place ranging from compliance improvement, increased audit and enforcement capacities, integration of risk management practices and elimination of high tax expenditures through the strengthening of revenue laws by removing generous incentives among others.

Mr. Manneh stated that the Rental Property Survey will be the second of its kind, with the first one being that of 2008.

He said that the GRA Management is happy to engage GBoS, who "has become a trusted partner to the GRA and also the best in the country in terms of expertise in research and surveys."

He urged the participants as supervisors and enumerators hired to be serious about this important exercise.

"We are depending on your trustworthiness, honesty and professionalism to do the right thing by collecting the most accurate information from the respondents.

"The data you will be collecting will be used by the Authority to manage compliance of this category of taxpayers. For that reason, we appeal for your best effort during the exercise."

Mr. Manneh commended GBoS for the trusted partnership and continuous collaboration with the GRA.

The training was graced by Statistician-General of GBoS, Nyassi Sanyang.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.