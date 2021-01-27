Gambia: GRA, GBOs Engage Enumerators On Rental Property Surveys

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in partnership with GBos on Monday commenced a two day intensive enumerators training on Rental Property Survey at the National Malaria Control Conference Hall.

In his official statement, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe commended the two institutions for the fruitful partnership they both have been enjoying over the years.

He dilated on the importance of the training, which he said, would go a long way in helping both institutions. He thus challenged the participants to take the training seriously, as he described it as very timely.

He finally urged the participants to do everything possible in collecting accurate data that would be helpful, citing that tax collection data is important for future record purposes.

The Technical Services director at GRA, Yayha Manneh, in delivering a statement said: "The GRA is implementing its 4th Corporate Strategic Plan 2020 - 2024 and one of the key priorities under the new plan is to maximise revenue mobilisation."

According to him, under this priority, multi-pronged strategies have been put in place ranging from compliance improvement, increased audit and enforcement capacities, integration of risk management practices and elimination of high tax expenditures through the strengthening of revenue laws by removing generous incentives among others.

Mr. Manneh stated that the Rental Property Survey will be the second of its kind, with the first one being that of 2008.

He said that the GRA Management is happy to engage GBoS, who "has become a trusted partner to the GRA and also the best in the country in terms of expertise in research and surveys."

He urged the participants as supervisors and enumerators hired to be serious about this important exercise.

"We are depending on your trustworthiness, honesty and professionalism to do the right thing by collecting the most accurate information from the respondents.

"The data you will be collecting will be used by the Authority to manage compliance of this category of taxpayers. For that reason, we appeal for your best effort during the exercise."

Mr. Manneh commended GBoS for the trusted partnership and continuous collaboration with the GRA.

The training was graced by Statistician-General of GBoS, Nyassi Sanyang.