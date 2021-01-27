Gambia: PW1 Testifies in D210, 000 Defrauding Case

26 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

Albury Ceesay, prosecution witness one (PW1) yesterday testified in the ongoing defrauding case at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court involving Abdoulie Sanyang, who is alleged to have obtained goods worth D210, 000 by false pretense.

According to the particulars of offence, Abdoulie Sanyang on the 18 of October 2020, at the Serrekunda Market obtained items from one Albury Ceesay with the intent to defraud him.

The accused, who is currently detained at the Mile 2 Central Prison in Banjul, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was presided before Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow. During testimony, PW1 Ceesay stated that he is a businessman and he knew the accused person very well because he supplied him with goods worth D210, 000.

He adduced that when he gave the accused the materials to sell, the latter went to Senegal for some time and upon his return, he neither gave him his materials nor his money.

PW1 reported the matter to Serrekunda Police Station, and the police therefore arrested the accused, with some of the goods being recovered from the accused house.

The case was adjourned to 4 February for Sub-Inspector Fadera, the police prosecutor to tender the goods as evidence.

