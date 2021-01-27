Nigeria: NECO Fixes New Dates for External Candidates' SSCE 2020

26 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

NECO advises candidates who missed papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests to take note of the new dates.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the 2020 edition of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external students.

This, according to the council's spokesperson, Azeez Sani, followed requests by candidates for more time to complete their registration process.

As a result, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on February 1 and end March 3 will now start on February 8 and end March 10.

Also, the Council informed those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of the new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centre to be designated.

"All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council's website: www.neco.gov.ng," Mr Sani added.

