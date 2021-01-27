South Africa: Covid-19 - in Search of a Common Grieving Place

analysis

More people died in the first week of this year than in any week measured before in South Africa. In this terrifying and lonely season of Covid-related sickness and death, where does all our grief go?

I don't miss a beach holiday if I can help it, but as the Covid-19 cases spiked at the end of last year and the numbers of deaths continued to grow, we cancelled and hunkered down.

It was the most terrifying December to hear and read of people getting sick and many dying. My WhatsApp groups were full of "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un", the Muslim prayer on hearing news of the dead and meant to comfort the living.

It is like "dust to dust", a reminder that you come from your maker and to the Almighty (Allah) you return. This is usually a comforting condolence, but the pace of its repetition was unusual and frightening.

Saaberie Chishty, the ambulance and burial society, sent out spine-chilling videos of City Parks teams in Johannesburg rapidly enlarging cemeteries with grave warnings to people to change their December behaviour. It would prove to be too late for...