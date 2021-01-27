Namibia: Woman Allegedly Raped By Ex-Boyfriend

A WOMAN of unknown age was allegedly assaulted and raped by her ex-boyfriend (24) on Friday at about 01h00 at Otjorute village, at the Ruacana constituency in the Omusati region.

According to Omusati police regional commander Titus Shikongo, it is alleged that the suspect, an ex-boyfriend of the victim and the father of her child, went to the woman's house with a panga and raped her.

The man later allegedly threatened to kill the woman with the panga and further assaulted her.

The victim is a domestic worker at Otjorute village.

The suspect is an Angolan male, employed as a domestic worker at a cattle post at Omifitu wa Kamboola in the Ruacana constituency.

Shikongo said the suspect was arrested on Monday, but escaped from custody on the same day.

He was rearrested on Tuesday.

A case of escape from lawful custody was opened against him.

The complainant was kept at the Ruacana Police Station overnight for her safety while the search for the suspect took place.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.