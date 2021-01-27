Liberia: President Weah Arrives in Ghana...joins World Leaders Pay Last Respect to Rawlings

The President of the Republic, H.E.Dr George Manneh Weah has arrived in the Ghanaian capital, Accra to join other world leaders pay their last respect to former Ghana president Jerry John Rawlings.

Ghana's fourth Republic first president died on November 12, 2020. The Funeral takes place on January 27, 2021 at Ghana's international conference center.

The Liberian Leader arrived at 08:39am at the Kotoka international Airport and was received by Albert Ken Daapah, Ghana's Minister of National Security.

President Weah who is being accompanied by Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ledgerhood Rennie, Minister of Information Culture Affairs and Tourism; Miinister of State without Portfolio and Maritime Commissioner, Lenn Eugene Nagbe will hold bilateral meetings on fringes of the Funeral.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill will chair the cabinet in consultation with the vice president, Jewel Howard Taylor and via phone with the President.