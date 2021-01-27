Zimbabwe: Janet Manyowa Gives Fans Prizes

27 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Gospel music singer Janet Manyowa has said the lockdown has been beneficial to her as she managed to host a dance competition for her fans off her latest video "Many Blessings", which is trending on social media.

The competition, which attracted about 100 entries across Zimbabwe and abroad, started late December and ended last week, with winners announced by the musician on her social media page.

Fans were expected to post a video dancing to Manyowa's song "Many Blessings" imitating what they saw on video and then post it on a social media page.

The first prize went to Kudah Jonathan who scooped the first prize of two nights stay for two, full board at the A'Zambezi River Lodge in Victoria Falls courtesy of Gateway Stream, while the second prize was scooped by a young group called "Regeneration Youth Zw" from Marondera.

The group won two nights stay at the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel, also courtesy of Gateway Stream who are Manyowa's business partners.

Sean Danai was voted in third best dancer and walked away with a brand new Huawei P30 smart phone from Janet Manyowa Music.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Manyowa's manager and husband Munya said the competition was inspired by the trials and tribulations of 2020.

"2020 was a different and equally difficult year and as such we wanted to end it on a happy, exciting note," he said. "We wanted to do something different, as we had done singing challenges in the past.

"This time we wanted to give dancers an opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity."

Munya said they had over 100 entries from all age groups.

He said for 2021, they were looking forward to working on more music and embarking on several community social responsibility initiatives.

"We want to mentor upcoming gospel musicians through the Inspire 20 programme," said Munya.

"For now, it is about staying at home and keeping safe.

"However, it's difficult to say with certainty at the moment on new music, but keep watching the space."

