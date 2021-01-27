Zimbabwe: Muduhwa in Dream Move to Simba Sc

Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa has joined the football movement to East Africa after signing a six-month loan deal with Tanzanian giants Simba SC yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the Zimbabwe national team at this year's CHAN tournament in Cameroon, was wanted by the Tanzanian side to bolster their arsenal for their CAF Champions League campaign.

Unfortunately, he will not be able to feature in Simba SC's fight to retain the Tanzanian league title as he was signed after the close of the transfer window.

Zimbabwean football agent, George Deda, who facilitated the move, said Muduhwa was happy with the arrangement and should he impress during the short stint, Simba SC will engage Highlanders for a permanent transfer. The current deal runs until June.

"Initially, he is going to play in the CAF Champions League. But he will not play in the domestic league because the Tanzanian transfer window closed two weeks ago.

"I am also happy that something that I initiated and have been working hard for in the past two weeks has finally come to fruition.

"I also want to thank Warriors assistant coach Tonderayi Ndiraya and the Zimbabwean players based here in Tanzania for giving their honest recommendation to Simba SC.

"The Highlanders executive have also played ball every time we enter into such negotiations and I am happy with their co-operation," said Deda.

The Tanzanian club, which recently captured the signature of another Zimbabwean Perfect Chikwende, are excited with the arrival of Muduhwa.

The 21-time Tanzanian champions have been strengthening their squad to ensure they meet their set targets on both fronts. Muduhwa was presented on Simba SC social media channels yesterday.

"Welcome to the big family of Tanzania champions defender Peter Muduhwa "Master of Defence". We as the Simba family welcome you with both hands and we believe you will help us perform well in the CAF Champions League and the Simba Super Cup."

Muduhwa played the two opening Group A matches for the Warriors at the CHAN tournament but was not involved in the 1-0 loss to Mali on Sunday night.

Highlanders also gave him their blessings.

"We are glad to announce that vice-captain Peter Muduhwa has joined Tanzanian side Simba SC on a six-month loan deal. We wish Muduhwa all the best in this new challenge," said the club in a statement.

Simba SC are determined to do well in the groups stages of the CAF Champions League. They also confirmed the signing of Nigerian forward Junior Lokosa as the team aims at reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. They have roped in Frenchman Didier Gomes Da Rosa as their new head coach.

The Tanzanians, who progressed to the mini-league at the expense of Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum, were placed in Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Sudanese giants El-Merreikh and AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Deda said the Tanzanian move was for Muduhwa considering that football has been on the backburner in Zimbabwe since last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am happy for him. In fact Tanzania is the new destination of choice for footballers and coaches in the region for obvious reasons. They pay better than most of the leagues and their football is getting better and better.

"I am also pleased with the way things have gone during this transfer window because I managed to get three players to Tanzania and two Ghanaians to Ethiopia. So I am excited my profile keep growing," said Deda. Meanwhile, Highlanders vice-chairman Morden Ngwenya will take over the Bosso chairmanship on an acting capacity for the second time inside five years after the Bulawayo giants failed in their bid to hold the annual general meeting next Sunday and the elections next month.

This was said by the Bulawayo giants' legal representative Zibusiso Charles Ncube of Ncube and Partners law firm.

Bosso members were due to elect a club chairman, secretary general and committee member on February 7 but the event, just like the meeting, have been frozen after police refused to sanction them.

Bosso recieved that position on Monday through a letter from the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Central, Never Tembo.

"This office acknowledges receipt of the letter and has noted your request. However, gatherings of more than two people have since been banned as per new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant to curb the spread of the pandemic and your event is not an exempted essential service. It is from this background and due to the increase in Corona virus cases that the event is not recommended," wrote Tembo.

Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla could not give a definite position on the way forward.

"The media will be informed of the position in due course," he said.

Incumbent office bearers Kenneth Mhlophe, chairman, Israel Moyo, secretary general and Wisdom Mabhena, committee member's terms are constitutionally coming to an end on February 7. Mhlophe squares off against Johnfat Sibanda while Moyo will contend with Morgan Gazza Dube. Mabhena is in his last term of office and is ineligible to contest. His post is being jostled for by Mgcini Mafu and Bheka Sibanda.

"Once the term of office expires as per the constitution then you cannot continue to hold that office.The Bosso constitution provides for no lacuna in leadership, in the event that term of office lapses, the vice chairman acts until elections are held.The constitution is the Bible anything ultra vires is null and void," said Ncube.

Article Eight (b) under Powers and functions of the executive committee members, states that the vice chairman shall fullfil the duties of the chairperson in the absence of the chairperson.

Article 10.3 states that once elected executive committee members shall hold office for a period of three years after which they automatically lose their positions. With three positions set to be vacant, the respected legal fundi said Highlanders board which has a mandate to look after the interest of the club in terms of Article 13 of the club constitution will coopt office bearers.

"There is a board that looks after the interests of the club it is the apex administrative authority as it were.

If it becomes necessary it may co opt two individuals to fill in the posts. It would be on an interim basis," said Ncube.