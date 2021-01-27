Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Assaulting Cop

Senior Court Reporter

A 32-year-old Mufakose man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of assaulting police officers who wanted to arrest a suspected drug peddler in the high density suburb.

Prince Samuriwo, who stays along Mukumbadzetse Road, appeared before magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova facing a charge of obstructing the course of justice.

He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded out of custody on $7 000 bail. It is alleged that on January 19, at around 10am detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics section went to Mufakose intending to arrest Tinashe Mutemeri, whom they suspected of dealing in drugs.

The court heard that Mutemeri then scaled over a precast wall and escaped.

Police gave chase and managed to apprehend him and escorted him back to his residence for a search. During the time police were escorting Mutemeri to his home, Samuriwo teamed up with other men and attacked the police officers.

He was later arrested.