Zimbabwe: Motorists to Pay $3 623 Car Clamping Fees

Harare City Council has hiked clamping and tow away fees more than seven-fold, with motorists expected to pay $3 623 to have the clamp taken off and $5 494 to have a towed car released.

Despite the stability in the currency and economy for the past seven months, the council has also raised fees for other services, including the quarterly rank parking discs for commuter omnibus, taxis and driving schools.

The new fees are contained in a circular released by the council's Corporate and Communications department.

A 15-seater commuter omnibus will pay $4 559, up from $600, and an 18-seater $5 594 up from $700.

Convectional buses and lorries will now have to fork out $6 430, up from $800, and articulated heavy lorries $7 365 up from $900.

Tow away charges for light vehicles are $5 494 inclusive of prescribed penalty, tow away charge and storage charge, up from $500.

For a 15-seater bus the tow away charge is now $6 898, and an 18-seater pays $8 301.

Acting city spokesperson Mr Innocent Ruwende yesterday said the fees were meant to deter people from committing parking offences, rather than generate revenue.

"Clamping and tow away charges are meant to be punitive and deter people from committing traffic related offences," he said.

"You also need to know that the same fees are used to rehabilitate roads in the city.

"The fact that they were also approved by Government together with our budget shows that they are reasonable.

"Unlike other charges, these are not compulsory: one can just avoid them by following traffic rules."

Fees outside the city centre are even higher, where light motor clamping is $4 559, 15-seater commuter omnibus $5 962 and 18-seater $7 365.

Conventional buses and lorries will pay a private contractor charge plus 50 percent penalty, storage and VAT.

The city's daily storage fees are $817 for light motor vehicle, 15-seater commuter omnibus $1 225, 18-seater and T35 $1 634, convectional buses and lorries $2 042 and articulated heavy lorries $2 451.

The quarterly rank disc is now $6 000 for commuter omnibus for a 15-seater, 16 to 33-seater $9 000, 34 and above $18 000.

For lorries, one to two tonnes $4 800, three to four $6 000 and five and above tonnes $8 400.

Driving schools light vehicle charge is $12 000, heavy vehicles $18 000 and taxis $12 000.