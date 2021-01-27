Kenya: Beyle Denies Claims That Govt Lifted Ban On Miraa Imports From Kenya

Somalia's Federal Government denies reports that it lifted the ban on the importation of khat (miraa) from Kenya.

Somalia's Finance Minister, Dr. Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh, told a press conference that his speech on Monday was misinterpreted.

"I hereby declare that I didn't say Somalia lifted the ban on Khat from Kenya. I was speaking the importation of the Khatd known as Hareri from Ethiopia," he added.

Dr Beileh urged traders to obtain the correct import licenses from the government and pay the appropriate duties.

Somalia had stopped the importation of khat when international flights were suspended last year due to fear of the spread of Covid-19. But, when international air travels resumed, khat importation from Kenya was still restricted and khat from Ethiopia, a slightly different variety, was allowed in the country.