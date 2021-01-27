Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, Dignitaries Pay Last Respect to Ex-President Rawlings

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday paid his last respect to late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings.

Other officials who paid their last respect to the former Ghanaian leader were Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufour, Prof. Nana Jean Opoku Agyeman, Vice Presidential Candidate to former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential election, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The mortal remains of the former President were laid in state in a glass to allow mourners to catch a glimpse of the long-serving President of Ghana while filing past.

The funeral ground was decorated with photographs of the late President from his military rule (1981-1992) and civilian rule (1993-2000).

Dr. Tony Aidoo, who served as Deputy Defence Minister in else while Provisional National Defence Council regime, told the media that ex-president Rawlings dedicated all his life to the betterment of his country.

"He is a man who lived, worked and died for Ghana. His values and principle were to better the lives of the citizens of this country."