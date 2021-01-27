Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, Dignitaries Pay Last Respect to Ex-President Rawlings

26 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Juliet Etefe And Constance Evans-Kekrebesi

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday paid his last respect to late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings.

Other officials who paid their last respect to the former Ghanaian leader were Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufour, Prof. Nana Jean Opoku Agyeman, Vice Presidential Candidate to former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential election, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The mortal remains of the former President were laid in state in a glass to allow mourners to catch a glimpse of the long-serving President of Ghana while filing past.

The funeral ground was decorated with photographs of the late President from his military rule (1981-1992) and civilian rule (1993-2000).

Dr. Tony Aidoo, who served as Deputy Defence Minister in else while Provisional National Defence Council regime, told the media that ex-president Rawlings dedicated all his life to the betterment of his country.

"He is a man who lived, worked and died for Ghana. His values and principle were to better the lives of the citizens of this country."

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GhanaToday

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.