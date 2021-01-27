Sierra Leone: Don Bosco Certifies 240 Girls

In a bid to promote gender equality in the country, Don Bosco Fambul on Friday, 21st January, 2021, through their Home Plus project, certified 240 girls in various skills training.

The award ceremony, which was held at the Don Bosco compound at Fourth Street in Freetown, brought together stakeholders from government, parents and guardians.

In his welcome address, Director of Don Bosco Fambul, Father Jorge Mario Crisafulli stated that the 240 female trainees were from different shelter homes and have benefitted from a two-year skills training, including catering, hair dressing and tailoring.

He said many people are of the view that Don Bosco Fambul works only with boys on the street and inmates at Correctional Centres, while only few knew that they are running a shelter for girls and young women who have experienced violence, such as rape.

Project Coordinator of Home plus Project, David Brima said the project targets 240 who received certificates on Friday.

He said the hope plus project was launched in July 2018 and that their aim is to empower vulnerable girls through two components formal education and skills training

He thanked the donor, Mundo Cooperante and Jugen Ainvel, stating that the skills training component has been able to place two hundred and forty beneficiaries in skills training institutions across Freetown.

He said they have been working with several institutions, including the Portee Vocational Institute, Afromeric School of Cosmetology, Useful Hands Vocational Training Institute, CEFORD, USE-US Vocational Training Institute, Exclusive Vocational Training Institute and Jui- Vocational Training Institute.

He added that out of the 240girls that graduated, 58 of them have secured jobs- 30 tailors, 19 hairdressers and 9 caterers.

He said 41 are currently completing three month probation in various placement areas.

He said the grandaunts would each take home a start-up kit, which cost Le100 million.

"I am therefore appealing to the grandaunts to always come to Don Bosco as we are always ready to provide support for them whenever they need help. Since our beneficiaries have been in their different schools, our social workers have been visiting them to know how they were coping," he said.

Commissioner of the National Youth Commission, Ngolo Katta, thanks Don Bosco for the 'Home Plus Project' which has over the years helped a lot of young girls that are in the street.

He called on the grandaunts to make good use of the skills they have acquired as that would contribute greatly in transforming their lives, adding that lack of skills has caused many women and girls to become drop-outs.

Katta showered praises on Don Bosco for their contribution to promoting gender equality in the country, and also called on them to provide employment for the beneficiaries.