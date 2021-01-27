Sierra Leone: ACC Calls On Newly Recruited School Inspectors to Uphold Integrity

In tandem with one of its mandate to prevent corruption, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Southern Regional Office has, on the 22nd January 2021, engaged newly recruited school inspectors in Bo District on ways to uphold integrity in the execution of their duties. The engagement took place at the office of the Teaching Service Commission, Gbaiima Road, in Bo.

Addressing the school inspectors, ACC's Regional Manager, Musa Jawara, said the meeting was an opportunity to educate them on corruption issues and partner in the fight against the scourge.

He said the work of school monitors was important as it would help in the effective implementation of the Free Quality Education programme in schools. He informed the school monitors that the ACC was challenged with staff to effectively monitor all schools but that with their recruitment, that problem will be eased. He therefore called on them to report issues of corruption in schools for referral to the ACC.

Making reference to some of the key offences in the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008 as amended in 2019, Mr. Jawara said the corruption offences carry hefty fines and jail terms. He elucidated on some of the offences such as; Abuse of Office and Position, Bribery, Soliciting and Accepting Advantage, Unexplained Wealth and Examination Malpractice, which is a new offence under the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act 2019.

As public officers above Grade 7, he said, school inspectors are statutorily mandated to declare their assets, as failing to do so is an offence that comes with severe sanctions.

On preventing corruption, Mr. Jawara called on school inspectors to uphold the values of integrity as it was the bedrock and moral foundation of national service. He apprised them of the several temptations attached to their work but asserted that with integrity and commitment to serve selflessly, they can resist, reject and muster the courage to report corruption.

He concluded by reassuring them of the Commission's support in helping them do their job judiciously.

While expressing his appreciation for the engagement; Deputy Director of Education at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education in Bo, Joseph M.B. Sesay, thanked the ACC for the meeting, stating that there was no better time to educate school inspectors other than their probation period. He emphasized on the need to uphold integrity, which he described as one of the best armories for public officers against corruption.

Speaking on behalf of the school inspectors, Augusta Carew, said the engagement was educating and inspirational as it availed them the opportunity to learn, ask questions and disabuse their minds about several wrong notions held about the fight against corruption. She promised, on behalf of all her colleagues, to uphold integrity and perform their duties judiciously, acknowledging that "education is the bastion against corruption"