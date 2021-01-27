Sierra Leone: Magistrate Issues Bench Warrant for Raza Guest House Guard

On Friday 22nd January, 2021, a private security guard, Musa Jabbie, employed by Raza Guest House has been issued with a bench warrant by Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown after he jumped bail.

The accused was initially granted bail in the sum of fifty million Leones, but when the matter was mentioned by the court clerk, the accused person did not appear in court to stand his trial.

However, the prosecutor, Inspector Donald Taylor, applied for bench warrant to arrest the accused which Magistrate Ngegba upheld.

The accused person is currently before Magistrate Ngegba on two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to contrary to Section 47 of the Offenses Against the Persons Act of 1861.

According to the charge sheet, the accused person on Sunday, 29th December, 2019, at Raza Guest House along Sir Samuels Lewis Road, Aberdeen in Freetown,caused grievous bodily harm to Fayah James.

It was also alleged that the accused person on the same date and place, he assaulted the complainant, Fayah James.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba adjourned the matter to Monday 1st February, 2021 for the accused person to be in court.