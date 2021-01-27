Sierra Leone: BSL Investigates Skye Bank's Fraudulent Transaction

The Bank of Sierra Leone, which is the regulatory institution for all commercial banks in the country, has officially notified Concord Times that they are currently investigating Skye Bank where hundreds of cheques payable to Concord Times were fraudulently deposited into an account owned by an Indian desperado.

In May 2020, the management of Concord Times instituted an internal investigation regarding financial impropriety and discovered that some of the cheques payable to the institution were being diverted at Skye Bank through a fictitious third party authorisation.

An account in the name of a certain Indian Businessman, Rakesh Sham Tahiramani, was established at the bank where cheques payable to Concord Times and several other newspapers were fraudulently and consistently deposited and management of Skye Bank never made an attempt to crosscheck with the management of Concord Times to verify the veracity of the said transactions.

The matter was reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters and some of the Concord Times staff who were allegedly involved in the said fraudulent act, were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

While Concord Times has no dealings or even hold an account with the bank, evidences in our possession revealed how the institution's cheques running into nearly five hundred million Leones, were cashed out at Skye bank without the prior knowledge of the management of Concord Times.

Documentary evidences in the possession of Concord Times revealed how the bank is being used as a safe haven for a certain criminal cartel, whose job is to defraud newspaper outlets to the extent of rendering them bankrupt.

Aside from the ongoing police investigation involving the Financial Intelligent Unit (FIU),the management of Concord Times formally wrote the Bank of Sierra Leone to investigate Skye Bank for encouraging fraudulent transactions that nearly rendered Concord Times bankrupt.

Meanwhile, Concord Times is determined to get to the bottom of the issue and cleanse the banking industry of fraudulent transactions of such nature.