Sierra Leone: Kailahun Gets First Resident Judge

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Kailahun District Council, Luawa, Saturday 23rd January, 2021: On behalf of the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, one of the country's esteemed Supreme Court Justices, Justice Sengu Koroma has today at the Kailahun District Council hall presented the first Resident High Court Judge, Justice Francis Banks-Kamara to stakeholders of the District.

The Paramount Chief of Luawa Chiefdom, Hon. PC Mohamed Sama Kailondo Banya IV, said today is a memorable day and the commencement of true freedom for the people of Kailahun. He described the day as, "a day for an equitable Justice, one we have been deprived of for decades."

He said Justice has indeed been brought to Kailahun with the appointment of the first Resident Judge since independence.

He used the occasion to thank His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio for being prudent in appointing 'the best Chief Justice in the history of the Judiciary.'

The Grand President, Bo-Kenema Grand Commandery Knights of St John International, Dominic Jimmy Amara, called on the people of Kailahun District to support and cooperate with the newly appointed Resident Judge.

According to him, there was no justice in Kailahun District and therefore now is the time to support Justice Banks-Kamara to succeed.

Presenting the Resident Judge on behalf of the Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Sengu Koroma JSC said this is the first time a Resident Judge for Kailahun District has been appointed.

"This is a great honour for us as a District," he said, adding that Kailahun District has now become a force to reckon with in the administration of justice.

As a proud son of Kailahun District, Justice Sengu Koroma said the District has produced principal actors who have contributed in quality justice delivery in Sierra Leone.

The Local Unit Commander (LUC) Kailahun Division, Superintendent Sao Vandy pledged commitment on behalf of the Inspector General of Police to support justice delivery.

Until his appointment, Justice Francis Banks-Kamara J, was the acting Master and Registrar, Judiciary of Sierra Leone. He is a British trained Sierra Leonean Lawyer. He holds Master of Laws in International and Comparative Business Law from the London Guildhall University. His thirst for quality education compelled him to gain admission into the Lumumba University, Moscow former USSR where he obtained his Diploma in International Law.

The ceremony brought together fifteen (15) Paramount Chiefs from the District.