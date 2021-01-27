Sierra Leone: High Court Criminal Session Commences

-17 sexual offences cases

-9 accused granted bail

The presiding Judge at the January 2021 Criminal Session Call-over, Reginald Fynn, yesterday granted bail to nine accused persons who are standing trial for alleged sexual penetration and have spent over one year at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre.

The January 2021 Criminal Session contained forty (40) cases ranging from murder, wounding with intent, wounding, rubbery larceny, house breaking to sexual penetration. Sexual penetration cases dominated the calendar with seventeen (17) cases.

According to the judge, bail was granted to ensure that the accused persons appear for trial whenever needed by the court, stating that those accused persons have spent more than a year at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre without bail, a situation he said affects the presumption of innocence before proven guilty.

"Bail is granted to ensure the accused person's appearance for trial whenever needed by the court. This accused persons have spent almost one year at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre and not granting them bail right now affects the presumption of innocence before proven guilty," he said.

He made the statement while granting bail to one Mohamed Jalloh who was arraigned before him with one count of sexual penetration of a child country to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Ahmed J.M Bockarie, alleges that one of the accused, Mohamed Jalloh, on 25th of January, 2020, at Waterloo, Western Rural District, sexually penetrated a child.

After listening to the bail application from the Legal Aid Board Lawyer, Cecilia Tucker, Justice Fynn granted bail to the accused in the sum of two hundred and fifty million Leones (Le250, 000,000) with two sureties.

He further ordered that the two sureties should be above sixty years (60) of age and both should be property owners in Waterloo Rural District.

Eight other accused persons standing trial for sexual penetration were also granted bail.

All the matters were adjourned to 3rd of February 2021.