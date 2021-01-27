Sierra Leone: Two in Court for Stealing Computers At Cheshire Home

Two accused, Abraham Mansaray and Ishmael Mansaray, have been taken to court by the Executive Director/Chairman of Freetown Cheshire Home, Dr. Abdulai Dumbuya, for allegedly breaking into his office and stole laptops.

Both accused persons appeared before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of Court No.3, Ross Road in Freetown on three counts of office breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1)of the Larceny Act 1916 and receiving of stolen goods contrary to Section 33 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet on count 1, the first accused, Abraham Mansaray, on Friday, 6th November, 2020, at the Freetown Cheshire Home,Race Course, Client Town in Freetown, with intent to steal, broke into and entered the office of Dr. Abdulai Dumbuya and stole therein two dell laptop computers and their power pack valued fifteen million three hundred and fifty thousand Leones, property of the Freetown Cheshire Home, Dorothy Springer Trust (DST).

Count 2 states that the first accused, Abraham Mansaray, on Friday, 6th November 2020, at Freetown Cheshire Home Race Course, Cline Town, Freetown, with intent to steal, broke into and entered the office of Dr. Abdulai Dumbuya and stole three dell laptop computers and their respective power packs valued twenty two million five hundred and thirty thousand Leones, property of the Freetown Cheshire Home and Doroty Springer Trust (DST).

According to count 3, the second accused, Ishmael Mansaray, on Monday, 9th November 2020, at Shell New Road, Freetown, did receive one dell laptop computer valued seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones, which was known to have been stolen.

The second accused was granted fifty million Leones bail, while the first accused Abraham Mansaray is in custody until the 4 February 2021.

Sergeant 7891, M.M George is prosecuting the matter.