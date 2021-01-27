Gambia: What Is the Fate of the Rejected Constitution?

The attempt to put the rejected constitution aside and negotiate doctored version is at a standstill. Those who participated in the process are tight lipped. February is creeping in and nothing is put in a Gazette to show any plan to amend any provisions of the 1997 Constitution.

There is a solution to the impasse if National Assembly members and their Speaker are ready to find parliamentary solution. Who will take the initiative to call for an emergency session? The task is a challenge that requires speedy action by all responsible National Assembly Members.