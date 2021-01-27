Gambia: GRA, GBOs Commence Training On Rental Property Survey

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in partnership with the Gambia Bureau of StatisticS (GBoS) has commenced a two-day intensive enumerators training on rental property survey at the National Malaria Control Programme conference hall.

The training was graced by GRA Commissioner General, Alhagie Yankuba Darboe and GBoS Statistical General, Mr. Nyassi Sanyang and other directors and senior staff of GRA.

Director of Technical Services at GRA, Yayha Manneh, said GRA is implementing its 4th Corporate Strategic Plan 2020 - 2024 and one of the key priorities under the new plan is to maximize Revenue Mobilisation.

According to him, under this priority, multi-pronged strategies have been put in place, such as compliance improvement, increased audit and enforcement capacities, integration of risk management practices, and elimination of high tax expenditures through the strengthening of the revenue laws by removing generous incentives.

"It also includes Conduct of surveys in areas or increase evidence in existing areas for better decision making, Tax base expansion activities including, and Registration campaigns for new taxpayers, Increase of access to GRA services and Automation of all GRA processes and procedures.

"The data you will be collecting will be used by the Authority to manage compliance of this category of taxpayers, for that reason, we appeal for your best effort during the exercise," he said.

He said to make tax system more equitable, they need everyone earning above the tax free threshold of D24, 000 per annum to contribute their fair share, so that together they can build a great country they can all be proud of to call home.

GRA Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe, commended the two institutions for the fruitful partnership that they have been enjoying over the years. He highlighted the importance of the training, saying it will go a long way in helping both institutions. He tasked the participants to make the best use of the training.