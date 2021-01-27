Tanzania Warns Telecom Companies Over Disclosure of Clients' Information

26 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The government has on Monday warned telecommunication companies against a tendency of some of their unscrupulous staff of illegally divulging customer information to third parties.

Communication and Information Technology minister Fastine Ndugulile said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that he was personally unhappy with a tendency by some telecom firms' employees of divulging clients' information to third parties illegally.

"They do so with ill motives. They divulge clients' information to third parties thus creating unnecessary conflicts," he said.

He was speaking during an event where three several telecommunication firms signed a Sh6 billion contract with Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF). Under the contract, Airtel, Vodacom and Tigo will extend their telecommunication services to 173 villages across 16 regions in the coming nine months.

"Allow me to ask you (telecommunication firms) to carefully read the law. It's only state agencies that are allowed to ask for your clients' information. Even state agencies can only do so with special agenda and not otherwise," he said.

He said he would personally supervise the subject matter, warning that the government will take stern measures against telecommunication firms that violate this law.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.