Tanzania: Finance Minister Urges Staff to Take Precaution Against Covid-19

26 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Philip Mpango, has urged the ministry's staff to take all necessary precautions against Covid-19, despite acknowledging that Tanzania is free from the deadly virus.

Dr Mpango made the statement yesterday while opening a meeting of the staff council of the Ministry of Finance and Planning which was held at Kambarage Hall in Dodoma.

The minister said the disease does not exist in the country, but has continued to shake the world and ravaging the economies of many countries.

"We thank God for keeping our country safe from the pandemic, but I urge the staff to continue taking all the necessary precautions as directed by our experts from the Ministry of Health," he said.

In addition, Dr Mpango instructed the council heads to convey a message to their staff, to act in accordance with the guidelines and not to divulge Government secrets.

In another development, Dr Mpango instructed staff in the ministry not to relax after Tanzania attained the middle income status.

He said that they ought to know that there is still a long way to go for the country to achieve its desired economic goals.

It does not make sense for a ministry to have a large number of employees who do not fulfill their responsibilities but everyone should value themselves and take the time to listen to the problems of their subordinates," he said

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.