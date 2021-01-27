South Africa: 'We Do Not Have Borders, Just Roadblocks', Says Member of Home Affairs Working Group

analysis

The committee found that many people slept at the borders for days and that congestion, of people and of trucks, was caused by stringent Covid-19 protocols at the ports of entry.

The Home Affairs parliamentary oversight committee met Home Affairs officials on Tuesday following their visit to three of SA's busiest land borders. Members of the committee said there are no borders and that ports of entry are just roadblocks.

The Home Affairs oversight committee visited the borders in response to congestion difficulties at the ports of entry during the December 2020 holidays.

The committee also found that many of the travellers, especially from Zimbabwe, did not have proof of a negative Covid-19 test. The South African government then had to do the testing.

During December, there was a curfew in South Africa, but not one in Zimbabwe. People from Zimbabwe were being processed on the Zimbabwean side, but arrived to find that South Africa had a curfew.

"What we found there was a mess," said...