Nigeria: Fulani in Ondo - Massob Berets Buhari, IGP, Commends Akeredolu

The Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspection General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu for what the group said were their ignoble, obvious nepotic and fanatical roles in the current assault by Fulani/herders in Ondo state.

MASSOB, however, gave commendation to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state for his courage and boldness in asking the murderous Fulani/herders to quit Ondo forests and urged the lily-livered southeast Governors to imitate Governor Akeredolu's populist governance for the people.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, MASSOB's National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson condemned the unprofessionalism of IGP Adamu in his directive for the arrest of Comrade Sunday Igboho because he ordered the criminal and terrorist Fulani herdsmen to vacate Oduduwa land.

MASSOB, after it's executive meeting viewed the directive by the IGP to arrest Mr. Igboho as an act of dictatorship, intimidation and violation of citizen's right, noting that it was very unfortunate that the police boss failed to arrest the spokesperson of Arewa Youths Group, Mallam Abdulazeez Suleiman when the Coalition of Arewa Youths gave the Igbo residents in Northern Nigeria notice to vacate Arewa land.

We Edeson said: "The police boss who is also a tribal Fulani have been protecting, aiding, and backing the criminal and terrorist Fulani herdsmen. The fulanistic federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari should understand that there is a limit to human endurance.

"The Fulanis are deceiving themselves with the tendency and primitive believe that Nigeria belongs to their ancestors because President Muhammadu Buhari is the current president of Nigeria. No section or region of this political entity called Nigeria has a monopoly of power, violence, or domination of others.

"Nigeria does not belong to any section or tribe in Nigeria. The primitive belief and the tendency of born to rule while others are slaves in Nigeria are no longer admissible.

"MASSOB reminds the people of this geographical expression called Nigeria that President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC government has never for once condemned or ordered for the arrest and prosecution of these murderous terrorists called Fulani herdsmen who always rape, kill and destroy the farmlands of indigenous people.

"Fulanis from Niger, Chad, Sudan and other parts of West African countries are being sponsored and mobilized by President Muhammadu Buhari- led federal government of Nigeria to continue launching attacks on the indigenous people of Southern and Middle Beltan regions of this entity. Their primary aim is to occupy the lands of the Southern and Middle Belt regions.

"MASSOB hails the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on his eloquent and bold steps taken to preserve the lives and properties of his people.

"MASSOB urges the southeast governors to emulate Governor Akeredolu in order to save our people, especially the Governor of Enugu State because Nkanu, Awgu, Aninri, and Isi Uzo Local Government Areas are occupied by the Fulani terrorist and criminals called herdsmen."