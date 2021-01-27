Africa: Algeria Qualified for Total U-17 AFCON, Morocco 2021

26 January 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Besides the host country, Algeria will be the second representative of the North African zone (UNAF) in the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021.

A 1-1 draw with Tunisia in the final matchday of the UNAF tournament in Algiers meant Algeria topped the three-team tournament on goal difference from Tunisia, to cut the qualifiying ticket to Morocco next March.

After a goalless first half, Eddy Zuliani opened the scoring for the hosts after 70 minutes. The French side Toulouse striker made use of a wrong back pass to round Tunisia's goalkeeper Wassim Maghzaoui and put the hosts up.

Tunisia tried to find the long way back as they needed a win to qualify, but could only manage a draw via Youcef Sanan a minute from full time, making use of another defensive blunder.

Algeria and Tunisia had four points each, but the hosts scored 4 goals and conceded 3, compared to Tunisia's 3 goals scored and 2 conceded.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.