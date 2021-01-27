Africa: Algeria Qualified for Total U-17 AFCON, Morocco 2021

Besides the host country, Algeria will be the second representative of the North African zone (UNAF) in the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021.

A 1-1 draw with Tunisia in the final matchday of the UNAF tournament in Algiers meant Algeria topped the three-team tournament on goal difference from Tunisia, to cut the qualifiying ticket to Morocco next March.

After a goalless first half, Eddy Zuliani opened the scoring for the hosts after 70 minutes. The French side Toulouse striker made use of a wrong back pass to round Tunisia's goalkeeper Wassim Maghzaoui and put the hosts up.

Tunisia tried to find the long way back as they needed a win to qualify, but could only manage a draw via Youcef Sanan a minute from full time, making use of another defensive blunder.

Algeria and Tunisia had four points each, but the hosts scored 4 goals and conceded 3, compared to Tunisia's 3 goals scored and 2 conceded.