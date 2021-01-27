South Africa: Collaboration Between SAPS, Private Security and Community Members Led to the Recovery of Firearms and Hijacked Vehicles in Two Different Incidents

press release

A collaboration between South African Police Service, Private Security and community members led to the recovery of firearms and hijacked vehicles in two different incidents on Tuesday, 26 January 2021.

In the first incident, police were patrolling when they received a tip-off from the members of the community about a suspicious vehicle at Springs Mall. Police responded promptly and approached the suspects. Upon seeing the police, the suspects drove out of the mall in a high speed and SAPS officers joined by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Officers, Community Police Forum members and private security gave chase. As they were cornered, the suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot. Two of them were apprehended.

Police searched the car and found two unlicensed firearms. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the car driven by the suspects, a VW Polo, was fitted with false registration plates and reportedly hijacked in Moffatview.

In the second incident, the driver of a car, escorting a delivery truck, was hijacked of his Nissan Livina in Tembisa. The truck driver, who witnessed the hijacking, alerted the police who were nearby and a search ensued.

The hijacked car was spotted and police pulled the car over. Two suspects, who were also found with cash robbed from the victim and unlicensed firearm, were arrested.

These firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain whether it have been previously used in the commission of crimes.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela would like to thank private security and community members who continue to work with the police in ensuring that the criminals are exposed and that illegal firearms in circulation and often used in the commission of serious and violent crimes are seized.

The community is reminded to surrender illegal or unwanted firearms to the nearest police station as the Firearm Amnesty period continues until 31 January 2021.