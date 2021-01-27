Rwanda: Amavubi's Iradukunda Out of Togo Tie With Knee Injury

26 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Tuesday, January 26 Morocco v Uganda (9 pm): Stade de la Réunification, Douala Rwanda v Togo (9 pm): Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Amavubi attacking midfielder Bertrand Iradukunda will miss tonight's final group stage match between Rwanda and Togo after suffering a knee injury in a training session on Monday, January 25.

Dr. Patrick Rutamu, the team doctor said the midfielder will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days.

Amavubi head into Tuesday's clash needing a win to qualify for the quarterfinals of the CHAN championship after drawing twice against Uganda Cranes and champions Morocco.

Morocco top the group with four points, Togo are second with three, Rwanda third with two, while neighbours Uganda are bottom with one point.

