Rwanda: Rusesabagina Trial Postponed to February 17

The High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes located in Nyanza district, Southern Province, has postponed the substantive trial of 20 terror suspects linked to MRCD and its military wing FLN to February 17.

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the Judiciary, Harisson Mutabazi, noted that the court's decision was based on the fact that none of the accused was able to meet with their respective lawyers owing to Covid-19 restrictions in place.

During Tuesday's session, all accused were present online, but none of their respective lawyers was present.

The trial involves among others, Paul Rusesabagina, the political figurehead of the militia group and its successive spokespersons Callixte Nsabimana and Herman Nsengimana among others.

