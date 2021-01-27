Rwanda: Rusesabagina Trial Postponed to February 17

26 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes located in Nyanza district, Southern Province, has postponed the substantive trial of 20 terror suspects linked to MRCD and its military wing FLN to February 17.

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the Judiciary, Harisson Mutabazi, noted that the court's decision was based on the fact that none of the accused was able to meet with their respective lawyers owing to Covid-19 restrictions in place.

During Tuesday's session, all accused were present online, but none of their respective lawyers was present.

The trial involves among others, Paul Rusesabagina, the political figurehead of the militia group and its successive spokespersons Callixte Nsabimana and Herman Nsengimana among others.

lmutanganshuro@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250

Tags:FLNPaul RusesabaginaCallixte NsabimanaHerman Nsengimana

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.