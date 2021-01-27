South African Social Security Agency On Lapsed Temporary Disability Grants in KwaZulu-Natal

26 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Reinstatement of 3183 lapsed temporary disability grants in KwaZulu-Natal

In December 2020 SASSA KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) suspended 43 861 medically related lapsed grants comprising 40 875 Temporary Disability Grants (TDG) and 2 986 Care Dependency Grants (CDG).

Affected beneficiaries were notified to visit SASSA offices as from 05 January 2021 to reapply for Disability Grants. As of the 15 January 2021, the region had assessed 4007 Disability Grants and 1829 Care Dependency Grant applications.

In order to ensure that the region swiftly finalizes the reapplication process and reduces the influx in number of clients visiting our offices by the end of March 2021, SASSA KZN has taken a decision to reinstate 3874 lapsed Temporary Disability Grants. The reinstatement is only limited to four (04) categories namely:

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grants of those aged 59 years turning 60 years in 2021. Number of affected beneficiaries is 2021.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid with Grant in Aid (beneficiaries who require full time attendance by another person). The number of affected beneficiaries is 1099.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid through Procurators (infers that you are unable to collect the money yourself, you can appoint or give someone power of attorney to collect the grant on your behalf). The number of affected beneficiaries is 56.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid though Administrators (welfare organisation). This relates to 07 beneficiaries.

We appeal to the above categories of clients not to report for bookings going forward. Payment for this category will be effected in February 2021 together with the January 2021 funds.

SASSA National Call Centre Number: 0800 601 011

KZN Regional Office Call Centre: 033 846 3400

