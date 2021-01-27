South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 26 January

26 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of 1pm on 26 January, the Western Cape has 19 407 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 263 398 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 234 011 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 81 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 9980. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Appeal to ease some lockdown restrictions:

Earlier today, I wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling on him to urgently convene a PCC meeting in order to review the lockdown restrictions. The Western Cape continues to see a decline in many of the key Covid-19 indicators and we must strike the balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods. Read the full statement here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/premier-winde-urges-president-ramaphosa-convene-pcc-so-some-restrictions-can-be-relaxed

Minister of Agriculture, Ivan Meyer has also written to National Minister of Agriculture, Thoko Didiza to request her assistance in lifting the ban on wine and liquor sales in order to save jobs in the industry. His full statement can be viewed here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/lifting-ban-wine-sales-will-support-wine-sector-and-job-loss-recovery

