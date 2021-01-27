South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 6,041 More Cases of Covid-19

27 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 423 578.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 058 768 with 39 529 new tests conducted since the last report.

